Stephen Thompson vs Shavkat Rakhmonov on tap for UFC 296, according to ‘Wonderboy’

Looks like the “Nomad” army will finally get its wish.

After previously turning down the fight, former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has finally agreed to battle undefeated 170-pound sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov as part of the upcoming UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 16, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Wonderboy” revealed the booking on Friday.

The addition of Thompson vs. Rakhmonov is no coincidence. UFC 296 will be headlined by the welterweight title fight pitting current champion Leon Edwards against No. 2-ranked contender Colby Covington. A commanding performance from either Thompson or Rakhmonov — particularly a finish — could set up the next 170-pound title fight.

Unless this longtime contender finally gets his (overdue) title shot.

Thompson (17-6-1) is coming off a technical knockout victory over Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando last December. “Wonderboy” was expected to make his return against Michel Pereira at UFC 291; however, “Demolidor” failed to make weight and the contest was scrapped.

As for Rakhmonov (17-0), who was calling out every 170-pounder under the sun, he’s a perfect 5-0 in five trips to the Octagon and boasts an incredible 17 finishes in 17 wins. “Nomad’s” last performance ended by way of rear-naked choke, dispatching veteran welterweight Geoff Neal at UFC 285 last March.

