Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot staredown video from UFC Vegas 79 weigh ins

Top 10 lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 79 early (and official) weigh ins on Fri. morning, just one day in front of their five-round, 155-pound headliner this Sat. night (Sept. 23, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For complete UFC Vegas 79 weigh ins results and video click here.

“We are totally different styles and that’s why it’s very interesting [fight] for me also,” Fiziev said during the UFC Vegas 79 media day. “All my life I learn how to stop wrestlers, how to defend takedowns and continue in the standup.”

“He’s a real dangerous opponent,” Gamrot added. “A high-level, world-class striker. But I believe I am better all around fighter. To be honest, I don’t care because of course I have much respect for Rafael, but my wrestling skills kill every striker.”

We’ll find out on Sat. night.

Here’s a look at the featherweight co-main event between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 79 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 79 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Fiziev vs. Gamrot” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.