 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot staredown video from UFC Vegas 79 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Top 10 lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 79 early (and official) weigh ins on Fri. morning, just one day in front of their five-round, 155-pound headliner this Sat. night (Sept. 23, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For complete UFC Vegas 79 weigh ins results and video click here.

“We are totally different styles and that’s why it’s very interesting [fight] for me also,” Fiziev said during the UFC Vegas 79 media day. “All my life I learn how to stop wrestlers, how to defend takedowns and continue in the standup.”

“He’s a real dangerous opponent,” Gamrot added. “A high-level, world-class striker. But I believe I am better all around fighter. To be honest, I don’t care because of course I have much respect for Rafael, but my wrestling skills kill every striker.”

We’ll find out on Sat. night.

Here’s a look at the featherweight co-main event between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 79 On ESPN+

HIGH STAKES LIGHTWEIGHT MATCHUP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX on Sat., Sept. 23, 2023, with a high stakes 155-pound showdown as No. 6-ranked contender, Rafael Fiziev, takes on No. 7-seeded Mateusz Gamrot. In UFC Vegas 79’s co-main event, No. 12-ranked Featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell, steps back into the Octagon against No. 13-seeded Dan Ige.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 79 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 79 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Fiziev vs. Gamrot” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania