Live: UFC Vegas 79 early weigh ins video results | Fiziev vs. Gamrot

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 79 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 155-pound showdown between Top 15 lightweight contenders Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev and Mateusz “Gamer” Gamrot. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Sept. 23, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a featherweight co-headliner between Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell and Dan “50k” Ige.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the strawweight showdown Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 79 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Fiziev vs. Gamrot” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 79 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 79 Main Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

145 lbs.: Dan Ige () vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)

115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115.5)

170 lbs.: Bryan Battle (171) vs. A.J. Fletcher (170.5)

145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain () vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

UFC Vegas 79 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Dan Argueta () vs. Miles Johns ()

170 lbs.: Andre Fialho (171) vs. Tim Means ()

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage () vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

265 lbs.: Jake Collier () vs. Mohammed Usman ()

115 lbs.: Hannah Goldy (115.5) vs. Mizuki Inoue ()

135 lbs.: Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Tamires Vidal (134)

