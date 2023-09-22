Donald Trump will be ‘front row’ at UFC 296 to cheer for Colby Covington — ‘I’m gonna put the belt around his waist’

Donald Trump is coming to UFC 296.

The former U.S. President is expected to be “front row” to cheer for Colby Covington, who challenges Leon Edwards for the welterweight title atop the UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., Dec. 16, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maybe Joe Rogan can finally get that selfie he wanted.

“I’m gonna make this division great again, then Donald Trump is gonna go take back the Oval Office and make America great again,” Covington told James Lynch. “I’ve talked to him, he will be at the fight, front row, in attendance. I can’t wait to have him out there and get his dragon energy, every time I see him dude I just wanna go run a marathon, there’s nothing that can stop me, like I feel invincible. It just gives me this sense of strength and energy. It’s just unstoppable so to have Donald Trump in the building, it’s gonna be amazing, I’m gonna put the belt around his waist. I’m willing to go through the fire and I’m gonna burn this dude. Donald Trump is gonna see that this country is great again and he’s ready to go take back the throne of his country again.”

No doubt UFC CEO Dana White will be part of that campaign.

Trump has been linked to UFC since the early days of MMA, thanks to his Atlantic City casinos, back when very few states would give Dana White the time of day. The promotion has continued to honor Trump for his loyalty over the years, even paying tribute by way of “Combatant in Chief” video ... which was later removed.

For more on the upcoming UFC 296 headliner click here.