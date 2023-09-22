Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Mateusz Gamrot is a force on the floor.

The former KSW champion is a wrestler since childhood, as well as a former member of the Polish national wrestling team. Inside the Octagon, he’s racked up takedowns against every opponent he’s faced, including an impressive six takedowns against Arman Tsarukyan and four opposite Beneil Dariush. Gamrot has a wealth of takedown options in his arsenal, including slick low ankle picks and duck-unders that are rarely seen in MMA.

But is he better than Islam Makhachev, the Lightweight champion? Makhachev has been absolutely dominant on the canvas, smashing most of his opposition on the strength of his wrestling, much like his longtime team mate Khabib Nurmagomedov. It’s pretty impossible to argue with his results, but Gamrot still feels confident in his status as the best wrestler at 155 lbs.

“I don’t care because my wrestling skills always beat strikers,” Gamrot said on Wednesday’s media day (h/t MMAJunkie). “I am only interested in one guy in this lightweight division. He is a wrestler. He is Islam Makhachev. I believe he will win with Charles Oliveira and I hope that we meet in the future – hopefully next year or in two years.”

“I think so,” Gamrot answered in response to whether or not he was the better wrestler than Makhachev. “We’ll see. I have to meet him in the octagon and fight with him. Then we’ll get the answer who is the better wrestler. In my opinion, I am the best wrestler in the lightweight division. I’ve taken down everybody. This is not a problem for me. This will be the same thing Saturday night.”

Before Gamrot can scramble with the Russian, he’ll have his hands full with knockout artist Rafael Fiziev. The two are scheduled to throw down this weekend (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) at UFC Vegas 79 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. If victorious, Gamrot may have a chance to find out for himself sooner than later.

Paul Felder vs. Jim Miller at UFC 300 has a certain ring to it.

per @TheSchmozone



Paul Felder is BACK on the UFC roster & is targeting his return fight at #UFC300



pic.twitter.com/iSLwGJAWPd — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 21, 2023

A pair of decorated champions talk about behind-the-scenes injuries and their relationships with UFC CEO Dana White.

Rampage Jackson and Tyron Woodley reminisce on when they told Dana White about their injuries going into their separate fights, and then White would bash them at the post-fight press conference



Ex: Jackson vs. Bader in Japan

& Woodley vs. Maia at UFC 214 pic.twitter.com/UCDrTO2pEj — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 21, 2023

I genuinely think Dustin Stoltzfus is better than his 1-4 UFC record implies, but this is another tough match up for him.

Hilariously, infamous Noche UFC judge Mike Bell did not attend this special conference NSAC held directly because of his actions.

I was invited by the NSAC to sit in on their meeting today where the process for scoring 10-8 rounds was reviewed.



Every round with a 10-8 score from Saturday was re-watched with each individual in the meeting tasked to anonymously score each round in a poll followed by… pic.twitter.com/FQO8z8rHMF — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 21, 2023

Colby Covington continuing to forget the name would honestly be fairly hilarious, and UFC would love it.

| Colby Covington has told @LynchOnSports that if both him and Islam Makhachev win their next fights he would like to turn around in February or March and fight Makhachev in his first welterweight title defence.#UFC296 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ASvgi1jJwf — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) September 21, 2023

I would still expect Rodtang vs. Superlek to be an awesome fight, but it’s been a disappointing buildup to say the least.

What started as a 5 Round title fight (one of the biggest fights this decade).

Ended up as 3 Round non-title fight, where both fighters spent their entire camps expressing how much they don’t want to compete in the sport, how little interest they have in continuing the sport &… — Jamie (@JAMIE92871529) September 21, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is walking back his rethinking of wanting to fight Alexander Volkanovski ...

For clarity. When I said imagine what Volk would do, is a reflection of the off night mistake. If I did that with O’Malley & he capitalized, chances are Volk capitalizing would’ve been worse that night.



I haven’t made a positional mistake that bad since 2017. I will go up and… https://t.co/Q6UTk0103A — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 20, 2023

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor will mouth off at one another for as long as social media exists.

Was round 1 where I dropped Nate once, and round 2 where I dropped Nate twice, scored 10-8s? They shoulda been, it was a cake walk on points. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 20, 2023

When I killed you off I should’ve never gave you a rematch I never get a rematch especially when I don’t really lose like n our 2nd fight or my last fight I just let u pussy run off into sunset like you won ..

Live with it ur both pussys — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 20, 2023

Rafael Fiziev is such a sharp striker.

Rafael Fiziev Violence pic.twitter.com/GzYWF1DESc — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) September 18, 2023

I know I’ve written this like ten different times, but people keep breaking the simple rule: don’t street fight a man throwing leg kicks!

Yeah I knew as soon as he started throwing leg kicks like Edson Barbosa it wasn’t gonna end well for the other dude pic.twitter.com/i1Et6C4Vl8 — Andre Eazy (@TheMacNameDre) September 18, 2023

Frozen in place and left vulnerable ...

A timely rescue.

