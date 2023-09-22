 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: Bellator Dublin ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Eblen vs. Edwards

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Bellator Dublin is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) live from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Middleweight title fight between division king, Johnny Eblen, taking on Fabian Edwards. In the co-main event of the evening, Aaron Pico collides with Pedro Carvalho in a pivotal Featherweight matchup.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Sept. 22) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 5 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

Bellator Dublin Weigh-In Results:

185 lbs: Champion Johnny Eblen () vs. Fabian Edwards ()
145 lbs.: Aaron Pico () vs. Pedro Carvalho ()
145 lbs.: Mads Burnell () vs. Daniel Weichel ()
170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi () vs. Levan Chokheli ()
145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh () vs Sara Collins ()
155 lbs.: Mansour Barnaoui () vs. Jay Jay Wilson ()
145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana () vs. Josh O’Connor ()
115 lbs.: Chiara Penco () vs. Mackenzie Stiller ()
170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli () vs. Romain Debienne ()
155 lbs.: Mark Ewen () vs. Noah Gugnon ()
145 lbs.: Brian Moore () vs. Otto Rodrigues ()
170 lbs.: Peter Queally () vs. Daniele Miceli ()
185 lbs.: Charlie Ward () vs. Gregory Babene ()
135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke () vs. Przemysław Górny ()
145 lbs: Darragh Kelly () vs. Jelle Zeegers ()
170 lbs. Luca Poclit () vs. Roman Faraldo ()
145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov () vs. Martin McDonough ()
155 lbs.: Davy Gallon () vs. Attila Korkmaz ()
145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj () vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan ()
265 lbs.: Sergei Bilostenniy () vs. Kasim Aras ()

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator Dublin tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!

