Live: Bellator Dublin ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Eblen vs. Edwards

Bellator Dublin is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) live from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Middleweight title fight between division king, Johnny Eblen, taking on Fabian Edwards. In the co-main event of the evening, Aaron Pico collides with Pedro Carvalho in a pivotal Featherweight matchup.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Sept. 22) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 5 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

Bellator Dublin Weigh-In Results:

185 lbs: Champion Johnny Eblen () vs. Fabian Edwards ()

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico () vs. Pedro Carvalho ()

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell () vs. Daniel Weichel ()

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi () vs. Levan Chokheli ()

145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh () vs Sara Collins ()

155 lbs.: Mansour Barnaoui () vs. Jay Jay Wilson ()

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana () vs. Josh O’Connor ()

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco () vs. Mackenzie Stiller ()

170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli () vs. Romain Debienne ()

155 lbs.: Mark Ewen () vs. Noah Gugnon ()

145 lbs.: Brian Moore () vs. Otto Rodrigues ()

170 lbs.: Peter Queally () vs. Daniele Miceli ()

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward () vs. Gregory Babene ()

135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke () vs. Przemysław Górny ()

145 lbs: Darragh Kelly () vs. Jelle Zeegers ()

170 lbs. Luca Poclit () vs. Roman Faraldo ()

145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov () vs. Martin McDonough ()

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon () vs. Attila Korkmaz ()

145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj () vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan ()

265 lbs.: Sergei Bilostenniy () vs. Kasim Aras ()

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator Dublin tomorrow evening on Showtime right here.

