Alex Pereira on facing Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295: ‘I don’t think anyone will regret watching this fight’

Expectations are high for the upcoming vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight title tilt at UFC 295 in two months (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023).

UFC President, Dana White, revealed a trio of big title fights last night (Weds., Sept. 20, 2023) that were added to the promotion’s final pay-per-view events of 2023. Amongst the bunch was a thrilling match up between two former champions at 205 and 185 pounds, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. The pair will fill the co-main event slot at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Brazil’s Pereira, 36, will get the opportunity to become a two-division champion and the kickboxing sensation recommends all fans tune in for the action.

“I feel like I’m being well received in this sport where many doubted me like, ‘He won’t make it, too much of a striker, can’t defend, can’t grapple,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve been proving those skeptics wrong, earning their respect and today I see those doubters have flipped and are now fans. Those who were negative before, I see how they’ve changed their mind but also it’s my actions that are helping change their thoughts. So, it makes sense but big thanks to everyone for the messages, the motivation, and I’m just so stoked.

“Okay, so it’s gonna be a fight, a real spectacle because it’s different styles but it’s also a style everyone loves and I’m super stoked to have booked this fight,” he concluded. “I’m sure it’s gonna be a blast. I don’t think anyone will regret watching this fight.”

The fight will be Prochazka’s first since he won the Light Heavyweight crown against Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira, via an epic comeback fifth round rear-naked choke (watch highlights) at UFC 275 in June 2022. Prochazka, 30, never lost his title as he suffered a severe shoulder injury that canceled his Teixeira rematch in December 2022, resulting in him relinquishing the title. The most recent champion, Jamahal Hill, also wound up winning the title against Teixeira in January 2023 but ultimately suffered a similar fate, rupturing his achilles shortly after.