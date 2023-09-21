Tyron Woodley reveals surprising opponent he’d return to UFC for: ‘He’s cap’

Tyron Woodley says he would only return to the UFC to ‘beat the fuck’ out of Israel Adesanya, via the JAXXON Podcast pic.twitter.com/ypMnq4dbSD

Tyron Woodley isn’t a fan of the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion.

The one-time UFC Welterweight titleholder, Woodley, hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) since his final Octagon appearance at UFC 260 when he suffered a first round brabo choke loss to Vicente Luque in March 2021. Woodley, 41, has tried his hand in two boxing matches post-MMA, losing twice to Jake Paul that same year.

Woodley’s years as a competitor look to be behind him in all facets (for now), but if he were to get another opportunity inside the Octagon, there’s only one name that interests him.

“Only thing that would get me back to the UFC, the only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of is Israel Adesanya,” Woodley told the JAXXON PODCAST. “I don’t like him. Cause he cap. He was never Israel Adesanya ... how do I do this. I filter myself now.

“Israel Adesanya, on TMZ, they asked me who was next up. I said, ‘I like this Israel kid. He’s kind of a little different but he’s got some pazazz, right? His own character. He’s flashy but he’s a good martial artist too, so I think he’s the next one to watch out for,’” he continued. “This was when he first started, right? I already gave you respect. Then they asked me who do I want to fight. Whoever’s at the top. So, you’re at the top, my brother. That’s a salute. I never wanted to fight Nick or Nate [Diaz] or [Michael] Bisping or Conor [McGregor] or Georges [St-Pierre] because I thought they was weak, easy or they was wack. I thought they was the best. To be the best, you got to beat the best.”

Woodley spent the entirety of his 27-fight MMA career (19-7-1) at Welterweight, moving up only for his Paul boxing matches at 190 pounds. Adesanya recently suffered his second defeat as UFC Middleweight champion when he fought Sean Strickland at UFC 293 earlier this month (Sept. 9, 2023). Strickland defeated Adesanya via a unanimous decision and “The Last Stylebender” now awaits his next move.