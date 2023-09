Latest UFC 296 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas

No rest for the weary! UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, fresh off his consecutive title victories over former 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman, returns to battle No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington atop the promotion’s year-end PPV card in Las Vegas. Elsewhere in the lineup, newly-crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will make his first 125-pound title defense against longtime nemesis Brandon Royval.