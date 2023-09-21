Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira odds: Bookies reveal opening line for UFC 295 title fight

The UFC light heavyweight title is (officially) up for grabs.

That’s because Jamahal Hill blew out his achilles tendon playing basketball, paving the way for Jiri Prochazka, no stranger to vacated titles, and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, to collide for the vacant 205-pound strap in the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Prochazka opened at -120 (5/6) against -110 (10/11) for Pereira.

UFC 295 will mark the first time we’ve seen Prochazka (29-3-1) since June 2022, when “BJP” captured the crown by submitting Glover Teixeira. A devastating shoulder injury would force the Czech destroyer to hand over his belt, later claimed by Hill. As for Pereira (8-2), he punched his ticket to a light heavyweight title shot by outlasting ex-champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 last July.

UFC 295 will be headlined by the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Elsewhere on the card, former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade and grappling sensation Mackenzie Dern collide at strawweight, not long after Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.

