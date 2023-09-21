UFC title contender drops drug-testing bombshell, explains why ‘it’s so easy to beat USADA’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title contender Marlon Vera, who is currently in the running for the next 135-pound title shot, is calling out United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for being “so easy to beat” for cheaters with the capital to afford top-shelf drugs.

The kind that can turn lightweights into heavyweights in just a few months.

“P*ssies that cheat to win tournaments and enhance with drugs ... when people cheat, they do drugs to be faster,” Vera told Bradley Martyn. “I’m talking [about] competition. If you wanna be a f*cking big guy, be a big guy, cool. But fighting, specific. It’s too fucked up. I think there’s a lot of people taking it because it’s so easy to beat USADA. You need like 20 grand. Call a good doctor, boom.”

“A good doctor will give you good products,” Vera continued. “He will tell you how to clean yourself. USADA only comes 6am to 6pm. I would love if USADA knock on your door at 4am, 10pm, 3pm — random, because they have this window. So, I can go to the f*cking mountains in Ecuador and tell them I’m hunting. I’ll be doing EPO and sh*t. By the time I come back there’s nothing in me.”

There seems to be a lot of cheating in the bantamweight division these days.

Vera, 30, has been competing for the promotion for nearly nine years and during that span, had to watch the 135-pound division become the laughing stock of UFC when TJ Dillashaw bombed his drug test and coughed up his title. “Chito” has been drug tested 53 times since summer 2015 and has passed each test with flying colors.

“I’d rather die before I cheat, bro.”