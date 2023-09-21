Dana White claims Power Slap mobile game registered 350 million downloads, Internet laughs

Power Slap mobile game has more than 350 million downloads.

That’s according to UFC CEO Dana White, who recently told the combat sports media that his face-slapping sport has been “kicking ass” since its early 2023 debut, despite the fact that it went belly up on TBS and got repackaged on some app you never heard of and don’t have.

I guess those Abu Dhabi bots have been working overtime.

“This thing is still evolving and growing,” White said about the slap-happy promotion. “The commission was very ... they’ve been great with us in figuring this whole thing out, making it as good as possible. We just had drug testing again. There was one failure instead of ... ya’ know. It’s no different than the UFC in the early days. We’re gonna continue to tweak rules and production, work with the commissions all over the country. Early next year we’ll be in five, six new states. Then we’ll start traveling around, selling tickets, doing things like that. Everything’s good. Our video game, I don’t know if I told you guys this already, but the video game did 350 million downloads. Kicking ass ... I mean, just kicking ass.”

I guess that’s to be expected from the biggest franchise in sports.

The Power Slap mobile game, currently ranked No. 12 in sports in the iOS App Store, is developed by Rollic Games. That’s the same studio responsible for the rough-and-tumble “Knit Sort Puzzle” game, for those fans who like to crotchet but don’t want to fuss with those giant aluminum needles.

Here’s a look at some Power Slap screenshots:

The teaser:

Power Slap is a thrilling turn-based fighting game that brings all the fun and satisfaction of a virtual slap contest to your pocket. This game is designed to test your timing, precision, and strategy skills with playful humor. Step into the arena, rise through the ranks, and become the undisputed Power Slap Champion!

Power Slap 5 returns Oct. 25 on Rumble.