Is Bryce Mitchell on his way to becoming a UFC superstar? “Thug Nasty” certainly believes that’s the way things will trend after he defeats Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot this weekend.

The No. 10 ranked Mitchell is 15-1 and coming off his first career loss to Ilia Topuria. It was a one sided affair, but Bryce later admitted he was sick as a dog for that bout and only fought for the money. He’s hoping to erase the memory of that fight from fans’ memories by taking out No. 12 ranked Ige, who is 2-0 after a three fight losing streak.

“I don’t think I’ll have to call out no names,” Mitchell said during a media day press conference. “I think there’s going to be a realization that I’m the cash cow. Eventually, somebody is going to realize they’re sitting on gold. They think I’m fool’s gold. I’m not. I’m real gold. They’re sitting on gold.”

“They need to cash me out. I am the cash cow. They’re ain’t another pay-per-view draw like me in this division. I am the cash cow. It’s time to cash me out.”

Mitchell is 6-1 over his seven fight UFC career and ready to make a run at title contention.

“I’m ready. I’m begging them. Please, please, give me a big fight,” he said. “I’m begging them. I’m waiting. But obviously, I don’t deserve none of that if I can’t beat Dan Ige. That’s going to be a hell of a competition between me and Ige. But if I beat Ige, who’s to say I don’t deserve a top-five, a top-three, a top-two. Like I said, I’m the cash cow. They’re going to realize that. Once they do, they’re going to love me even more.”

Mitchell is a personality in the same mold as Sean Strickland. He says what he wants to say, no matter how crazy people may think he is for it. “Thug Nasty” is a vocal advocate for the flat earth conspiracy and has challenged Joe Rogan to a debate on the subject. Sadly, Rogan ‘sissied out’ because deep down he knows The Truth.

“The UFC, it gives me freedom,” Mitchell said. “I’m in here fighting for my freedom. You can’t be on no NFL team talking how I talk. You can’t be on no NBA team talking how I talk. UFC gives me freedom to be who I want to be. That’s what I love. That’s why I go in there ready to die. I can’t have no other job that gives me this freedom. That’s what I love, brother. I’m free.”