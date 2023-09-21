Bellator Dublin predictions, preview | Eblen vs. Edwards

Bellator Dublin is set to go down this Saturday (Sept. 23, 2023) from inside O2 Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Headlining the event will be a Middleweight title fight as division champion, Johnny Eblen, defends his belt against Fabian Edwards. Co-headlining the bout — airing exclusively on Showtime — will be a Featherweight fight between Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho.

185 lbs.: Champion Johnny Eblen vs Fabian Edwards

Eblen has looked unstoppable during his title run — and his overall run inside the Bellator cage in general — winning all nine of his fights for the promotion, which includes capturing the title in 2022 by defeat Gegard Mousasi, then defending it against Anatoly Tokov to push his record to 13-0. Now, the American Top Team (ATT)-trained fighter is out to extend his win streak against Edwards. The fighting Englishmen is currently on a three-fight win streak, earning big wins over Gegard Mousasi, Charlie Ward and Lyoto Machida. It’s a nice turnaround from his two-fight skid he suffered from Sept. 20 to May 21. Edwards would love nothing more than to add another world title to the family since his brother, Leon Edwards, is currently the title holder under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner, and is ready to defend his strap against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296 this December. Eblen has a great gas tank and is confident Edwards wants no part of a grueling, up-close-and personal fight, but the challenger has proven he is well-versed and capable of pulling off the upset. I just don’t see it happening this time. Eblen will ultimately take him to deep waters and dominate the fight in the championship rounds.

Final prediction: Eblen via unanimous decision

145 pounds.: Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

Six months after suffering a devastating shoulder injury mid-fight against Jeremy Kennedy, (see it here). Pico. the standout wrestler returned to win a unanimous decision over James Gonzalez at Bellator 295 earlier this year. Now he has his focus on Pedro Carvalho, who could really use a big win since he is coming off a loss to Jeremy Kennedy. Overall, he is just 2-4 in his last six fights, but if he can upset Pico it would be a huge confidence booster. To do that, however, he will have to be on his “A” game, and then some. Pico is so well-rounded that you have to fight a near-perfect fight to get one over him. I full expect Pico to dictate the pace of this fight, and while he will utilize his ever-improving striking it will be his wrestling that will get him another win and get him closer to a shot at the title.

Final prediction: Pico via unanimous decision

145 pounds.: Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins

Kavanagh has gone on a pretty impressive run since 2020, racking up a 4-1 record with her lone loss coming at the hands of Featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. Currently ranked No. 4 in the division, Kavanagh wants to work her way back up to another title fight. Her next challenge will come in the form of undefeated (4-0, 3-0 Bellator) contender, Sara Collins, who made an impressive debut earlier this year, earning a first-round submission win over Pam Sorenson (scarf choke). But Kavanagh will pose a bit more of a challenge because she is absolutely relentless once the cage door slams shut. For Collins, surviving the early onslaught is key because while she isn’t exactly Cyborg, Kavanagh does like to start quickly to set the pace to get an edge from the jump.

Final prediction: Kavanagh via first-round technical knockout (TKO)

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

Keeping it in the 145-pound weight class, Mads Burnell (No. 5) and Daniel Weichel (No. 9) collide in a battle of two fighters who are looking for a bit more consistency inside the cage. Burnell is coming off a win over Justin Gonzales earlier this year, but prior to that he had lost two straight, bringing his overall record to 4-2. As for Weichel, he is coming off a tough loss to Timur Khizriev, brining his record 2-3 over his last five fights. Weichel has been with the promotion since 2014, and has an overall record of 42-14, so he has the experience edge here. As for Burnell, he seems to have found a nice spot under the Bellator banner after stints with UFC and Cage Warriors. Both men are well-versed in the jiu-jitsu department, so that aspect of the fight could very well be nullified. That’s why I expect a standup battle that could steal the show.

Final prediction: Burnell via unanimous decision

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli

When you tune in for a Sabah Homasi fight, you know what you’re going to get; all action with no brakes. Even in defeat, Homasi goes full speed ahead, as was the case in his latest defeat to Brennan Ward, which stole the show at UFC 290. Homasi is one of the hardest hitters in the division, and he’s as accurate as they come. While he is only 2-3 in his last five outings, he can still turn anyone’s lights out. He will attempt to do that to Chokheli, who finds himself enjoying a two-fight win streak after defeating Roman Faraldo and Michael Lombardo in the span of five months. A win for Chokheli will allow him to sneak in and steal Homasi’s No. 10 ranking, but that will be easier said than done. For Chokheli, keeping his head on a swivel is top priority, but let’s not forget that he has put in plenty of work and left a path of destruction thanks to his striking, as well. Indeed, of his 12 wins, Chokheli has earned nine knockouts, so this fight has all the makings of a standup affair that will likely not need the judges.

Final prediction: Chokheli via second-round knockout

