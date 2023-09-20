Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila in the works for December UFC Fight Night

Miesha Tate and Julia Avila are both ready to get back in action.

MMA Mania has confirmed with sources that a women’s Bantamweight clash between the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titleholder, Tate (19-9), and once-rising prospect, Avila (9-2), is in the works for a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for Dec. 2, 2023. The event is currently expected to take place inside the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas, but could take place elsewhere.

Tate, 37, hasn’t fought since she tried her hand at 125 pounds against Lauren Murphy at UFC Long Island in July 2022. Unfortunately for “Cupcake,” Tate suffered a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to make her 1-4 in her last five outings. In December 2022, Tate competed in a UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling match against Beatriz Mesquita, suffering an armbar loss.

UFC Vegas 74 this past June 2023 was originally supposed to see Tate’s return to the Bantamweight division when she was paired up with surging contender, Mayra Bueno Silva. An undisclosed injury ultimately forced Tate out of the bout, leading Bueno Silva to take on another former champion, Holly Holm, in the UFC Vegas 77 main event one month later (July 15, 2023). Bueno Silva won the fight via second round ninja choke (highlights) before it was recently overturned to a no-contest after Bueno Silva failed a pre-fight drug test.

Oklahoma City’s “Raging Panda” Avila, 35, hasn’t fought since a triumphant third round rear-naked choke scored over Julija Stoliarenko in June 2021. The Bantamweight hopeful announced her pregnancy later that year and has since become a mother. Her next fight will be just her fifth inside the Octagon (3-1).

The Dec. 2, 2023 UFC event currently only has one fight booked as Flyweight prospects, Jamey-Lyn Horth and Veronica Hardy, are set to collide.