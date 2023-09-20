HUGE FIGHT NEWS November's #UFC295 co-main event will be @Jiri_BJP vs @AlexPereiraUFC for the vacant light heavyweight title! AND your #UFC296 headliners will be @Leon_EdwardsMMA vs @ColbyCovMMA , with Alexandre Pantoja vs @BrandonRoyval serving as the co-main! pic.twitter.com/GTD5pnd1BD

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The end of the year just got a whole lot more exciting.

Until moments ago, it was just another random Wednesday evening, and I was fully prepared to bombard our readers with yet another take about Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko and bad judges. Fortunately, UFC CEO Dana White just announced a massive trio of title fights to close out 2023.

Firstly, Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira will fight for the vacant Light Heavyweight title, serving as the co-main event to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The following month, Leon Edwards will defend his Welterweight crown versus Colby Covington in the headlining fight of UFC 296, which is scheduled for December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the co-main event of UFC 296, Alexandre Pantoja will seek the first defense of his Flyweight belt opposite “Raw Dog” Brandon Royval.

Let’s take a step back and break it down a bit.

Prochazka vs. Pereira is the obvious choice for the vacant 205-pound belt. Prochazka is the champion who never lost, having opted to release his Light Heavyweight belt at the end of 2022 following a disastrous shoulder injury. “Poatan,” meanwhile, shifted weight classes after losing his Middleweight crown to Israel Adesanya, but he’s already picked up an important win over former champion Jan Blachowicz.

GUARANTEED FIREWORKS!

Edwards vs. Covington has long been discussed, but the Welterweight grudge match is finally being booked. Though many are critical of that specific bit of matchmaking, Covington is a long-established title contender and definitely offers a real threat to the Englishman’s title reign.

Finally, Pantoja vs. Royval 2 is another no-brainer. Pantoja upset Brandon Moreno back in July to capture the crown, and he currently rides a four-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Royval has won three straight since their first bout, scoring performance bonuses in two of those victories.

Which bout are you most excited for?

Insomnia

I didn’t know the specific match, but I can recognize the most famous double leg in the business.

Finished this animation just in time for the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia. This demonstrates a double leg takedown. Who is this wrestler? pic.twitter.com/7g6cuqSwVw — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) September 19, 2023

Will Alexa Grasso ever be favored to beat Valentina Shevchenko? She’s only finished or nearly finished her three times now.

According to the trading team at @FanDuelCanada, they project that the odds for a Grasso/Shevchenko Trilogy would be:



Valentina Shevchenko -140

Alexa Grasso +120 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 17, 2023

The long and short of it: Patricio Freire says Bellator is indeed being sold, and he’s interested in joining the UFC roster.

️ "Minha carreira merece uma ida ao UFC"



Um dos maiores nomes da história do Bellator, @PatricioPitbull revela que a provável venda da organização para a PFL pode abrir a porta para uma ida ao UFC.



Trocação Franca no ar! https://t.co/T7odSFzV5Y pic.twitter.com/ZlPgrJoNnO — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 20, 2023

It’s good to see Chairez vs. Lacerda rebooked in fairly quick fashion.

Daniel Cormier bantering with the Dagestani crew is always fun.

DC vs dagestan pic.twitter.com/IK57dnzOqn — jeremy bin (@Shaihuluddedune) September 18, 2023

If you call yourself a combat sports fan and haven’t seen Raging Bull ... amend that error.

40 years ago today, RAGING BULL was released. One of the best collaborations between SCorsese and De Niro, its opening credits are pure class. pic.twitter.com/6W1uQrjfWv — FilmFrame (@FilmFrameATRM) December 19, 2020

Sean Strickland isn’t the first UFC champion to drink a bit of pee ...

Back to your normal programing..

My brain

"Sean make sure you throw away that coffee cup in your car you pissed in so you don't forget"



The next day

"Goddamnit I drank the wrong cup"



The moral of the story here is throw away the piss cups or you might accidentally drink it. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 19, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Glove size matters! He knocked him out right through his blocking hand.

This head kick KO earlier at SFT 42 by Thiago Goularte. (4oz glove kickboxing) pic.twitter.com/aR9l52Wehc — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2023

Tenshin Nasukawa has such a ridiculous highlight reel. Enjoy!

fuck it, every knockout in the kickboxing career of Tenshin Nasukawa pic.twitter.com/W4tcRsFdRz — Benjamin (@AJKFenjoyer) September 17, 2023

Yeah, opening a fight with a naked low kick from too close is not an ideal strategy.

Holy shit. Violent work from Shane Wright knocking out Houston Nole in 7 seconds #FuryFC83 pic.twitter.com/WMsjmB2Vgy — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2023

Random Land

