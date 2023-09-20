 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! UFC drops bombshell trio of title fights, including Jiri vs. Pereira and Covington vs. Edwards

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The end of the year just got a whole lot more exciting.

Until moments ago, it was just another random Wednesday evening, and I was fully prepared to bombard our readers with yet another take about Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko and bad judges. Fortunately, UFC CEO Dana White just announced a massive trio of title fights to close out 2023.

Firstly, Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira will fight for the vacant Light Heavyweight title, serving as the co-main event to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The following month, Leon Edwards will defend his Welterweight crown versus Colby Covington in the headlining fight of UFC 296, which is scheduled for December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the co-main event of UFC 296, Alexandre Pantoja will seek the first defense of his Flyweight belt opposite “Raw Dog” Brandon Royval.

Let’s take a step back and break it down a bit.

Prochazka vs. Pereira is the obvious choice for the vacant 205-pound belt. Prochazka is the champion who never lost, having opted to release his Light Heavyweight belt at the end of 2022 following a disastrous shoulder injury. “Poatan,” meanwhile, shifted weight classes after losing his Middleweight crown to Israel Adesanya, but he’s already picked up an important win over former champion Jan Blachowicz.

GUARANTEED FIREWORKS!

Edwards vs. Covington has long been discussed, but the Welterweight grudge match is finally being booked. Though many are critical of that specific bit of matchmaking, Covington is a long-established title contender and definitely offers a real threat to the Englishman’s title reign.

Finally, Pantoja vs. Royval 2 is another no-brainer. Pantoja upset Brandon Moreno back in July to capture the crown, and he currently rides a four-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Royval has won three straight since their first bout, scoring performance bonuses in two of those victories.

Which bout are you most excited for?

Insomnia

I didn’t know the specific match, but I can recognize the most famous double leg in the business.

Will Alexa Grasso ever be favored to beat Valentina Shevchenko? She’s only finished or nearly finished her three times now.

The long and short of it: Patricio Freire says Bellator is indeed being sold, and he’s interested in joining the UFC roster.

It’s good to see Chairez vs. Lacerda rebooked in fairly quick fashion.

Daniel Cormier bantering with the Dagestani crew is always fun.

If you call yourself a combat sports fan and haven’t seen Raging Bull ... amend that error.

Sean Strickland isn’t the first UFC champion to drink a bit of pee ...

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Glove size matters! He knocked him out right through his blocking hand.

Tenshin Nasukawa has such a ridiculous highlight reel. Enjoy!

Yeah, opening a fight with a naked low kick from too close is not an ideal strategy.

Random Land

... How often are we CT scanning fish?

Midnight Music: Spent a decent portion of the evening watching live performances with the wife tonight.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

