PFL PPV World Championship fight card announced for Nov. 24 in Washington D.C.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the full fight card for the 2023 PFL World Championship event on Nov. 24 from The Anthem in Washington D.C., streaming LIVE on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) preceded by preliminary bouts on ESPN+.

Tickets are on sale here.

“The 2023 PFL World Championship is set for Fri., Nov. 24, live from The Anthem in Washington D.C., featuring the best fighters in the world competing on the biggest night in MMA,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “From six fighters walking out with a PFL World Championship title and $1 million check, to MMA stars such as Kayla Harrison and Biaggio Ali Walsh returning to the PFL SmartCage, the 2023 PFL World Championship will be our biggest event yet.”

2023 PFL World Championship Fight Card

PFL Lightweight Championship

No. 2 Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. No. 1 Clay Collard

PFL Heavyweight Championship

No. 1 Denis Goltsov vs. No. 2 Renan Ferreira

PFL Women’s Featherweight Championship

No. 1 Larissa Pacheco vs. No. 2 Marina Mokhnatkina

Showcase Fight: Women’s Featherweight

Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

PFL Welterweight Championship

No. 3 Sadibou Sy vs. No. 1 Magomed Magomedkerimov

PFL Featherweight Championship

No. 2 Gabriel Braga vs. No. 4 Jesus Pinedo

PFL Light Heavyweight Championship

No. 1 Joshua Silveira vs. No. 3 Impa Kasanganay

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Lightweight Amateur Fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez

Showcase Fight: Featherweight

Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Showcase Fight: Bantamweight

Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa

Showcase Fight: Featherweight

Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden

For more PFL MMA news and notes click here.