PFL PPV World Championship fight card announced for Nov. 24 in Washington D.C.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the full fight card for the 2023 PFL World Championship event on Nov. 24 from The Anthem in Washington D.C., streaming LIVE on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) preceded by preliminary bouts on ESPN+.
Tickets are on sale here.
“The 2023 PFL World Championship is set for Fri., Nov. 24, live from The Anthem in Washington D.C., featuring the best fighters in the world competing on the biggest night in MMA,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “From six fighters walking out with a PFL World Championship title and $1 million check, to MMA stars such as Kayla Harrison and Biaggio Ali Walsh returning to the PFL SmartCage, the 2023 PFL World Championship will be our biggest event yet.”
2023 PFL World Championship Fight Card
PFL Lightweight Championship
No. 2 Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. No. 1 Clay Collard
PFL Heavyweight Championship
No. 1 Denis Goltsov vs. No. 2 Renan Ferreira
PFL Women’s Featherweight Championship
No. 1 Larissa Pacheco vs. No. 2 Marina Mokhnatkina
Showcase Fight: Women’s Featherweight
Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd
PFL Welterweight Championship
No. 3 Sadibou Sy vs. No. 1 Magomed Magomedkerimov
PFL Featherweight Championship
No. 2 Gabriel Braga vs. No. 4 Jesus Pinedo
PFL Light Heavyweight Championship
No. 1 Joshua Silveira vs. No. 3 Impa Kasanganay
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Lightweight Amateur Fight
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez
Showcase Fight: Featherweight
Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
Showcase Fight: Bantamweight
Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa
Showcase Fight: Featherweight
Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden
For more PFL MMA news and notes click here.
Loading comments...