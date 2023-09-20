 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PFL PPV World Championship fight card announced for Nov. 24 in Washington D.C.

Biaggio Ali Walsh, Bubba Jenkins, and Chris Wade will all see action on Nov. 24 at The Anthem.

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

PFL

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the full fight card for the 2023 PFL World Championship event on Nov. 24 from The Anthem in Washington D.C., streaming LIVE on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) preceded by preliminary bouts on ESPN+.

Tickets are on sale here.

“The 2023 PFL World Championship is set for Fri., Nov. 24, live from The Anthem in Washington D.C., featuring the best fighters in the world competing on the biggest night in MMA,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “From six fighters walking out with a PFL World Championship title and $1 million check, to MMA stars such as Kayla Harrison and Biaggio Ali Walsh returning to the PFL SmartCage, the 2023 PFL World Championship will be our biggest event yet.”

2023 PFL World Championship Fight Card

PFL Lightweight Championship
No. 2 Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. No. 1 Clay Collard

PFL Heavyweight Championship
No. 1 Denis Goltsov vs. No. 2 Renan Ferreira

PFL Women’s Featherweight Championship
No. 1 Larissa Pacheco vs. No. 2 Marina Mokhnatkina

Showcase Fight: Women’s Featherweight
Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

PFL Welterweight Championship
No. 3 Sadibou Sy vs. No. 1 Magomed Magomedkerimov

PFL Featherweight Championship
No. 2 Gabriel Braga vs. No. 4 Jesus Pinedo

PFL Light Heavyweight Championship
No. 1 Joshua Silveira vs. No. 3 Impa Kasanganay

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Lightweight Amateur Fight
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez

Showcase Fight: Featherweight
Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Showcase Fight: Bantamweight
Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa

Showcase Fight: Featherweight
Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden

For more PFL MMA news and notes click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania