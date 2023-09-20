Live: UFC Vegas 79 media day video feat. Rafael Fiziev, Mateusz Gamrot

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 79: “Fiziev vs. Gamrot” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 23, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE media day video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Rafael Fiziev – No. 6 UFC lightweight

Mateusz Gamrot – No. 7 UFC lightweight

Bryce Mitchell – No. 10 UFC featherweight

Dan Ige – No. 12 UFC featherweight

Marina Rodriguez – No. 9 UFC women’s strawweight

Michelle Waterson – No. 13 UFC women’s strawweight

Bryan Battle – UFC welterweight

AJ Fletcher – UFC welterweight

Ricardo Ramos – UFC featherweight

Charles Jourdain – UFC featherweight

Note: Times and availability subject to change

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 79 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 79 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Fiziev vs. Gamrot” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.