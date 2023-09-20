Dana White: Insanely popular Raul Rosas Jr. ‘destroyed’ Noche UFC card on social media — including main event

Raul Rosas Jr. was the most popular fighter to compete at Noche UFC.

That’s according to UFC CEO Dana White, who claims “El Nino Problema” doubled the social media views of the flyweight championship main event, while “destroying” the rest of the ESPN+ fight card, which took place last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know what it was like for [the media] but on my social [accounts] ... I’ll give you an example,” White told reporters during the “Contender Series” press conference. “The face off between Valentina (Shevchenko) and Alexa (Grasso) did 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours. He did three. Three million views in less than 24 hours. He doubled what the main event did and destroyed the rest of the card as far as views. They love that kid. After what happened on Saturday night, we’re going to Mexico. He won’t be headlining Mexico but he’ll be there. We’re already in the works on the Mexico fight.”

The 18 year-old Rosas Jr. (8-1) improved to 2-1 under the UFC banner by obliterating Terrence Mitchell last weekend in Las Vegas. His victory got the “El Nino Problema” hype train back on track after his energy-deprived decision loss to fellow bantamweight upstart Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 last April.

A date and opponent for his Mexico debut have yet to be determined.