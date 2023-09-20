Todd Duffee makes argument that ‘the highest level in this sport is at heavyweight’

Todd Duffee wants to see more love for the big men of mixed martial arts (MMA).

RIZIN 44 will see the return of 16-fight veteran, Duffee (9-4, 1 no contest), when he takes on Tsuyoshi Sudario in Saitama, Japan this weekend (Sun., Sept. 24, 2023). The Heavyweight division has always been quite the spectacle in Asia and for Duffee, he’ll get the opportunity to make up for his last trip in 2010, which didn’t go his way against Alistair Overeem.

Like most professional athletes, Duffee isn’t a stranger to trolls online and recently found himself in a debate of sorts. Finding himself compared to former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight and Lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, Duffee recalls arguing that Heavyweights are the most talented in the sport.

“This guy was trying to compare me and say I’ve never fought at the level of Conor McGregor,” Duffee told MMA Mania on BROADENED HORIZIN. “Which I haven’t. I haven’t fought in front of those crowds, in front of that pressure ... but he’s never fought at Heavyweight.

“I do not think there’s enough respect for what comes at Heavyweight,” he continued. “I don’t think there’s enough understanding. I think there’s a lack of understanding of what’s going on and a lack of understanding of what it means to be a Heavyweight and instead, we get s—t on. ‘Oh, it’s another boring Heavyweight fight.’ It’s like, do you not know what’s going on, dude? (laughs) Do you not see what I’m looking at or might be experiencing?”

UFC’s current official pound-for-pound rankings are topped by the Heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones, but it's a rarity to see the division’s best at the forefront of the list. Jones is somewhat of an exception as arguably the greatest fighter of all time and made his name as the Light Heavyweight kingpin for the entirety of his career. “Bones” recently made his long-awaited jump up in weight at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane earlier this year (March 4, 2023).

Duffee, 37, has been a kill-or-be-killed fighter in his career, having had all his fights end by knockout. For the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product, there’s just much more one needs to succeed in the open land of giants.

“There’s a reason there’s divisions,” Duffee said. “Conor McGregor’s never fought at my level. I hate to tell ya. If he has then go fight at Heavyweight. There’s weight classes for a reason. The highest level in the sport whether you want to hear about it or not, whether you want to believe it or not, is at Heavyweight. Yes, it’s not as pretty sometimes and people want to say, ‘Oh, it’s not as technical,’ but again, I don’t know that they understand what technique actually is. It’s space, timing, the mechanics of your body and what they’re able to do and what you’re able to do with that, that’s really what technique is against your opponent.”

