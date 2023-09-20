This weekend (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 79. It’s been awhile since we’ve visited UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the reward is a more intriguing card than normal. How can any red-blooded mixed martial arts (MMA) fan argue with Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Fiziev? Incredible Lightweight action for a possible 25 minutes? Yeah, that’s worth tuning in for ... and the rest is gravy.

Let’s dig into all the main card fights leading up to the co-main event:

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson 2

Best Win for Rodriguez? Xiaonan Yan For Waterson? Angela Hill

Current Streak: Rodriguez has lost two in a row, while Waterson has lost her last three

X-Factor: The two fought in May 2021

How these two match up: Why are we doing this again?

I’m genuinely baffled by this one. Since their first fight, Rodriguez nearly locked down a title shot before losing a couple fights to top-tier talent. She beat multiple Top Five-ranked opponents. “The Karate Hottie,” meanwhile, is winless since their first fight! Given that Rodriguez cleanly won the first fight, it makes very little sense to book a rematch after her result results.

In fact, Waterson is just barely hanging onto her spot in the rankings. At 37 years of age, why would we expect the the 16-year pro to show the considerable development and improvement necessary to get the better of Rodriguez two years later?

It’s nonsensical. Rodriguez was the vastly superior striker in 2021, and there’s no reason to believe that’s no longer the case.

Prediction: Rodriguez via decision

Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

Best Win for Battle? Tresean Gore For Fletcher? Themba Gorimbo

Current Streak: Both men won their last fight

X-Factor: Battle has a 10 inch reach advantage

How these two match up: Talented Welterweight prospects will throw down.

Battle might just be something special. He’s one of those fighters who isn’t spectacular on paper, but he’s consistently exceeded expectations. Nobody expected him to win The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), let alone four of his first five UFC fights. Better yet, the submission ace has picked up his last two wins via knockout! Meanwhile, Fletcher is still finding his footing inside the Octagon, having recently scored his first win. He’s an aggressive finisher, capable on both the canvas and in the stand up.

Fletcher is majorly aggressive, but he definitely leaves openings in the process. Given Battle’s developing range offense and countering skills, that feels like a problem, especially with the reach differential. Maybe Fletcher can make up for it by changing levels, but that’s historically not his usual path to victory.

More likely, he gets cracked on his way into the pocket and fails to get his own offense going.

Prediction: Battle via decision

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Best Win for Ramos? Bill Algeo For Jourdain? Kron Gracie

Current Streak: Both men won their last fight

X-Factor: Ramos’ wild spinning techniques

How these two match up: Exciting, veteran talents will square off.

Ramos hasn’t managed to break into the rankings, but he’s proven himself a skilled athlete capable of creating some incredible finishes. He’s got a real penchant for spinning techniques, but the Brazilian is overall a well-rounded and athletic fighter. Jourdain is more of a specialist, an all-action striker. His jiu-jitsu is also quite good, but it’s rare to see Jourdain attempt a game plan other than high-volume kickboxing.

Jourdain has some major Carlos Condit vibes. He’s aggressive and dangerous, but he’s also prone to giving away takedowns. If he’s dealing with an opponent who cannot match his pace or kickboxing at all, it usually doesn’t matter. Against someone who can threaten him in both realms, however, he ends up spending too much time on bottom.

Ramos is a technical kickboxer with a knack for timing takedowns, and he’s quick to jump the back in scrambles too. Likely, Ramos strikes with Jourdain long enough to bait him into over-extending, at which point Ramos starts wracking up control time with his double leg shot.

It’ll be competitive and fun, but takedowns make the difference.

Prediction: Ramos via decision

