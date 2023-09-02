Sean O’Malley recently made headlines with comments about his open relationship, but he also made a new enemy in former UFC champion and MMA legend, Vitor Belfort.

O’Malley is one of the most popular fighters in combat sports today so his open relationship with wife Danya Gonzalez has been well documented. However, after defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 earlier this month to claim the undisputed UFC bantamweight title O’Malley’s stock jumped exponentially. He’s now one of the promotion’s biggest stars and someone who is able to reach millions of fans with one click of a button or a single soundbite.

After his UFC 292 win (watch HERE), O’Malley made new comments about his open relationship with his wife. This time around, “Suga” suggested that he’s able to cheat on his spouse considering he’s a “king” and “pays for everything.” It wasn’t a popular comment and one that brought some backlash onto the new UFC champion.

Belfort is apparently part of a collection of fight fans who don’t agree with O’Malley’s comments. According to O’Malley, the 46-year-old combat veteran took offense to his open relationship and privately messaged “Suga” to show his disgust.

“You see what’s going viral? A little missed commun-whatever,” said O’Malley during a recent episode of his podcast. “I’ll say it so people can clip this too, it said I can cheat on my wife because I’m the king and I pay for everything, you see that going viral as f—k? It’s fire. Vitor Belfort messaged me he said he wants to kick my ass”

“I think it was clipped from a couple but yeah, Vitor’s gonna f—king beat my ass now but I mean relationships are relationships, they work or they don’t. We’ve been together for what eight years or some sh-t, doing good so it’s crazy how people just, it’s like you get married, you f—king have a girlfriend and you live this one way. Any other way is not okay. It doesn’t work for everyone like that.”

Belfort, who hasn’t competed in MMA since a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida back in 2018, has been testing his luck in the sport of boxing. “The Phenom” is well-known as a family man so O’Malley’s way off living seems to be an issue for the veteran fighter.