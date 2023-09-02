Corinne Laframboise was removed from her scheduled bout on next week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series after discovering she was already three months pregnant.

The Canadian prospect was scheduled to fight Rainn Guerrero on Sept. 5 with a chance to punch her ticket to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Unfortunately for Laframboise, last-minute blood work for her Contender Series bout revealed she was about to fight for two. Laframboise was found to be three months pregnant.

News broke earlier in the week that Laframboise was being removed from her fight with Guerrero, but no reason was given. Fight fans now know why the new mother-to-be was forced out of the biggest fight of her young career.

On Saturday, Laframboise took to Instagram to release a sonogram image of her unexpected bundle of joy and to deliver a message to her fans. While Laframboise is excited to welcome her new baby to the world it still seems like a tough break for the young aspiring fighter.

“Surprise Surprise !!! Wednesday, during the last blood test which was to confirm that everything was OK to leave for the fight of my life; Someone* decided it was going to be different. We learned that I was 3 months pregnant!!! A huge surprise for you and us!!! This training camp will have been really different. Having not had sparring since August 2022 (following an ear injury), I allowed myself a few weeks at the start of camp before returning. When I thought I was OK to start, I sprain my ankle and can’t walk/move as I would like for 7-8 weeks = no sparring (except 2 at the end of camp to test the ankle). I tell myself that life is doing things well. We are more than HAPPY with the news”

Pretty wild stuff. Let’s just hope Laframboise didn’t work too hard over the past few months to prepare for this fight.

