Video: Watch UFC Paris post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
With UFC Paris a wrap after an exciting day (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event clash between former UFC heavyweight title challenger Ciryl Gane and surging Moldovan contender Serghei Spivac, a co-headliner pitting former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against top-flight flyweight contender Manon Fiorot, and an exciting lightweight tilt between Benoit Saint-Denis and Thiago Moises, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

