 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Paris bonuses: Ciryl Gane leads $50K winners with main event TKO

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Gane v Spivac Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ciryl Gane provided another memorable outing in front of his home crowd earlier today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris live on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, when “Bon Gamin” stopped surging Moldovan contender Serghei Spivac with a second-round TKO (punches).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Paris played host to a collection of stoppages and memorable performances. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

  • French prospect Morgan Charriere delivered on his Octagon debut with a blistering body kick knockout win (see HERE)
  • Farid Basharat kept his undefeated bantamweight record in tact with a sensational first-round submission finish over Kleydson Rodrigues (highlights HERE)
  • Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir earned just the second submission finish of his career with a first-round stoppage over Bogdan Guskov (see HERE)
  • Benoit Saint-Denis and Thiago Moises went through an absolute war for 10-straight minutes, but it was Saint-Denis who did enough to earn the TKO stoppage and push his UFC lightweight record to 4-0 (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Paris post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises
  • Performance of the Night: Ciryl Gane
  • Performance of the Night: Morgan Charriere

For complete UFC Paris results, coverage, and highlights click HERE

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania