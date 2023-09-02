Ciryl Gane provided another memorable outing in front of his home crowd earlier today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris live on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, when “Bon Gamin” stopped surging Moldovan contender Serghei Spivac with a second-round TKO (punches).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Paris played host to a collection of stoppages and memorable performances. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

French prospect Morgan Charriere delivered on his Octagon debut with a blistering body kick knockout win (see HERE)

Farid Basharat kept his undefeated bantamweight record in tact with a sensational first-round submission finish over Kleydson Rodrigues (highlights HERE)

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir earned just the second submission finish of his career with a first-round stoppage over Bogdan Guskov (see HERE)

Benoit Saint-Denis and Thiago Moises went through an absolute war for 10-straight minutes, but it was Saint-Denis who did enough to earn the TKO stoppage and push his UFC lightweight record to 4-0 (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Paris post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Performance of the Night: Ciryl Gane

Performance of the Night: Morgan Charriere

