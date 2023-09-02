Benoit Saint-Denis put the lightweight division on notice earlier today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris live on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, when the former Special Forces member stopped veteran Thiago Moises with a second-round TKO (punches).

This was Saint-Denis’ toughest test to date, but you wouldn’t have known it by the way he tracked down Moises inside of the cage. Saint-Denis was relentless with his striking, takedown attempts, pressure, and ability to walk through shots to deliver his own offense.

Moises hung in as long as he could, but Saint-Denis is known for his cardio. Eventually, Moises wilted along the cage and allowed Saint-Denis to unload heavy ground-and-pound before the referee stepped in with moments left in the second round. It was as dominant as we’ve seen the French prospect.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Saint-Denis, 27, is now 4-0 as a member of the UFC lightweight roster with all of those victories coming by way of knockout or submission. This was his most high-profile win to date and a performance that should land Saint-Denis a shot at the top 15 his next time out.

