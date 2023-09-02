Volkan Oezdemir turned back the clock earlier today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris live on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, capturing his first Octagon finish since 2019 with a first-round submission stoppage over light heavyweight newcomer Bogdan Guskov.

Guskov was making his debut, but his knockout track record suggested he could step in and give “No Time” some issues. Unfortunately for Guskov, Oezdemir was on top of his game. After scoring some really crisp power shots on the feet the former title challenger gained full mount on a tired and very compromised Guskov. That’s when Oezdemir was able to turn him over and lock in the rear-naked choke finish.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Oezdemir, 33, was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Nikita Krylov back in Oct. 2022 so this was a much-needed performance. It was just the second submission win of Oezdemir’s MMA career, but a stoppage that came together after he landed his patented strikes.

