Morgan Charriere delivered in his Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris live on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, when “Last Pirate” turned in a nasty first-round knockout (body kick) to stop talented Italian newcomer Manolo Zecchini.

Charriere came into this main card showdown as the heavy betting favorite based on his experience, strength of opponent, and ability to mix it up. While “Last Pirate” is able to wins fights on the ground he gladly exchanged on the feet with Zecchini from the opening bell.

Zecchini landed some crisp shots over the first few minutes before Charriere started to target the body. He scored a heavy front kick that badly hurt Zecchini and then immediately launched another kick that put the Italian fighter down for good. It was pretty to say the least.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Charriere, 27, hasn’t been perfect throughout his 28-fight pro career, but he’s clearly one of the more exciting young French prospects in the sport today. Saturday’s debut win showed his versatility on the feet and overall ability to deliver when the lights are shining brightest.

For complete UFC Paris results, coverage, and highlights click HERE