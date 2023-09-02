 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Farid Basharat dominates Kleydson Rodrigues, scores slick arm-triangle choke | UFC Paris

By Dan Hiergesell
Farid Basharat kept his perfect record in tact earlier today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris live on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, when the undefeated bantamweight stopped Brazilian challenger Kleydson Rodrigues with a first-round arm-triangle choke.

Basharat was a heavy favorite for this “Prelims” affair and for good reason. Not only has he looked dominate in his short UFC career, but Rodrigues was moving up from flyweight. This was another chance for Basharat to prove his worth and continue his push towards the top 15.

As expected, Basharat was able to utilize his wrestling early to secure a takedown and weigh heavy on Rodrigues. Eventually, Basharat was able to break through Rodrigues’ guard and find his chance to sink in the choke. Rodrigues has no choice but to tap.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Basharat, 26, is now 11-0 in his pro career and 2-0 inside of the Octagon. This was his biggest victory to date and a win that should land “Ferocious” in a bigger matchup his next time out.

