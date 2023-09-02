 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Ciryl Gane puts on striking clinic, shuts down Serghei Spivac with vicious TKO | UFC Paris

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Gane v Spivac Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ciryl Gane returned to the UFC win column earlier today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at UFC Paris live on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, when the former UFC heavyweight title challenger stopped rising contender Serghei Spivac with a nasty second-round TKO (punches).

Gane needed to prove he fixed his takedown defense coming off his submission loss to Jon Jones and that’s exactly what he did. “Bon Gamin” quickly shrugged off a Spivac takedown attempt along the cage in Round 1. Once the action returned to the feet Gane unloaded heavy strikes to the body and from long range.

Gane poured more offense on Spivac in the second round. This included lead jabs, body shots, hard knees inside, and crisp leg kicks. Spivac seemed to be on the ropes as Gane landed two massive right hands along the fence. Gane remained calm and eventually ended the fight with a brutal explosion of punches and hammer fists.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC Paris results, coverage, and highlights click HERE

