Paige VanZant had a successful career in combat sports that allowed her to make good money in the process, but nothing that even comes close to what “12 Gauge” is bringing in as a member of OnlyFans.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender and bareknuckle boxer has been around the fight game for years. VanZant originally burst onto the scene back in 2014 with three-straight wins to start her UFC career. VanZant quickly grew her fanbase and despite losing four out of her final six trips to the Octagon she remained one of the most popular fighters on the roster.

After her departure from UFC, VanZant found herself making appearances on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and crossing over into bareknuckle boxing under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) banner. Along the way, PVZ stumbled across OnlyFans and quickly found out that she can make serious money without ever putting her body at risk.

In fact, VanZant revealed in a recent interview with Only Stans host Glenny Balls that she made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than her entire combat career combined.

“I’ve been really fortunate that my career, even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting, has been pretty successful,” VanZant said. “I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over to I guess more of a mainstream personality. But yes, Only Fans has definitely been my largest source of income.

“I would say combined in my fighting career, I think I made more money in 24 hours on Only Fans that I had in my entire fighting career combined. ... And so that’s why it’s hard as a person...you know, [I] was nervous about the stigma, but now ... it’s hard to walk away. I feel like ... when you’re one of those people that you were born poor, you grew up poor and then you become rich, it’s almost like you always just feel poor. So you always want to continue to work hard and I am lucky I’m in a position where I have been able to help my family; my husband and I help our family, and we do everything we can to bring everybody up to the table. ... So it ... it’s justifies doing, you know, exclusive content, knowing that I’m helping take care of everybody around me.”

“So Paige VanZant confirmed rich?” asked Balls.

“I would assume so,” replied VanZant.

Looks like UFC president Dana White was right about VanZant having the “it factor.”

It seems crazy that VanZant would make more money in one day on OnlyFans than all of her payouts earned under UFC and BKFC, but that is the power of posting half-naked photos on the internet. VanZant does not have a fight currently lined up, but she is expected to make one more trip to the BKFC ring to close out her time with the promotion.