Rising boxing prospect Samuel Antwi delivered a highlight-reel knockout last night (Fri., Sept. 1, 2023) from inside University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, Lancashire, England, when “True Sensation” stopped Mason Cartwright in the 12th round to walk away with the British super welterweight title.

This was the co-main event of the evening so a lot of eyes were watching Antwi go up against Cartwright. Both boxers were coming off impressive knockout wins so fight fans were expecting fireworks from the opening bell. It may have taken the entire fight to spit out a finish, but it finally happened in the 12th and final frame.

Antwi timed a massive right hand inside that stunned Cartwright and froze him in his tracks. It was as if someone poured quick-dry cement on Cartwright and it hardened instantly. As the British fighter was stopped in his tracks Antwi unloaded a nasty two-piece meal that sent Cartwright crashing to the canvas with just 40 seconds left on the clock. It was devastating to say the least.

Check it out in the above video player.

Antwi, 31, is now 17-2 as a professional boxer. This was by far his biggest victory to date and a knockout that should put some recognition on his name the next time he competes. As for Cartwright, he falls to 19-4-1 overall after suffering the third knockout loss of his career.