Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac full fight video preview for UFC Paris main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a few hours away from its upcoming UFC Paris mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for TODAY (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at Accor Arena in Paris, France. UFC Paris will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane and Moldovan “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivak.

Check out their “Road to Gold” video preview embedded above.

Gane (11-2) is looking to get back into the heavyweight title hunt after laying an egg against Jon Jones in the UFC 285 headliner last March. It was the second time “Bon Gamin” came up short in a championship fight since joining UFC back in summer 2019.

As for Spivac (16-3), five years younger than Gane at 28, he was able to shake off a first-round finish at the hands of Tom Aspinall to rack up three straight wins — all finishes — including last February’s submission victory over Derrick Lewis in Las Vegas.

