Stipe Miocic to ‘waste a lot’ of fans’ money with Jon Jones upset: ‘I hit a lot harder than people think’

Stipe Miocic is ready to do the unthinkable at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 11, 2023.

The proud Ohioan was often counted out during his first reign as UFC Heavyweight champion from May 2016 to July 2018 and the same can be said for his upcoming return. Miocic, 41, will look to reclaim gold for the second time in his career by dethroning his fellow all-time great and recently crowned Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones.

Miocic currently finds himself as large as a +325 underdog in some sportsbooks, per BestFightOdds. The former champion couldn’t care less, however, and intends on leaving several mixed martial arts (MMA) fans with lighter wallets come fight night.

“It took me a couple fights but after a while, I just stopped caring what everyone thought,” Miocic told BetOnline_ag. “I just don’t care anymore.

“You think I’m going to lose? Good for you,” he continued. “You’re going to waste a lot of money now. You’re going to bet against me, you’re going to lose some money. Sorry for that but onto the next.”

Miocic last fought in March 2021 when he suffered a title-losing second round knockout in his rematch with Francis Ngannou. Since then, the full-time fireman has reportedly been bulking up to sizes larger than ever before. Miocic confirmed he’s now over 245 pounds as his fight camp continues.

“I feel strong, I feel good,” Miocic said. “You get some bumps and bruises along the way but it’s training camp. Honestly, I feel great. My head’s right where I need to be. I have a great team with me, we have a great team. At the gym and at home, I’m very lucky.

“[I think] my speed, my angles [and] I think punching power [will give him problems],” he continued. “I hit a lot harder than people think. I think I have a great IQ. I always change it up and when something happens, I’ll figure a way out.”