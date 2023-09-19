Tattletale UFC fans tag USADA, snitch on suddenly-swole Edson Barboza — ‘Training with Conor?’

Former UFC lightweight contender Edson Barboza, who now competes in the 145-pound weight class, dazzled his social media followers with a recent training pic that highlighted his impressive physique, complemented by an uncharacteristically full head of hair.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian banger, several fans went out of their way to tag USADA in the comments section, suggesting Barboza was using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to achieve his imposing build, which may or may not have been digitally enhanced.

Barboza, 37, has tested clean for his entire UFC career and was even awarded a milestone jacket (to complement his 2018 t-shirt) by the drug-testing agency back in early 2022, a token of appreciation for passing 50 or more USADA tests both in and out of competition.

His next assignment will come against “Super” Sodiq Yusuff atop the UFC Vegas 81 fight card on Sat., Oct. 14, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barboza’s last appearance resulted in a knockout win over Billy Quarantillo at UFC Kansas City in April.