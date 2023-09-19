Dillon Danis served! Nina Agdal lawsuit moves forward ahead of Logan Paul boxing match (Video)

Turns out Dillon Danis did not move his training camp to North Korea.

That gave process servers the opportunity to hunt down and serve the former Bellator MMA fighter, who is being sued by Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdale, after the 31 year-old swimsuit model suffered “reputational harm” by way of incessant Internet trolling.

Danis is fighting Paul under the Misfits Boxing banner next month in Manchester.

In the video obtained by TMZ Sports, Danis can be seen refusing the documents. Unfortunately for the “poor, second-hand, overwashed, hand-me-down version of Conor McGregor,” blowing off the process server does not prevent the lawsuit from proceeding.

“That’s not me, I don’t know who that man is in this video,” Danis wrote on Twitter. “Nina I can’t counter sue you, I wouldn’t get a buck out of ya ‘Cause you’re broke as f*ck. You suck, you’re a f*ckin’ joke!”

