Daniel Cormier apologizes to Raul Rosas Jr. for Noche UFC blunder — ‘I shouldn’t have done it’

Daniel Cormier was not impressed by his performance.

The former heavyweight champion, who now works as cageside color commentator for most major UFC events, was inside the Octagon for a special post-fight interview with Raul Rosas Jr., who rebounded from the first loss of his professional career by dismantling Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC last weekend in Las Vegas.

Cormier apologized for his questions.

“Raul Rosas Jr. came back from the first time he ever lost in his career and had one of the greatest performances,” Cormier said on YouTube. “He destroyed Terrence Mitchell and it was phenomenal to see, because you never know how a kid at 18 years old will respond. With that being said, I feel like I didn’t do him justice by bringing up the loss as the first question. I feel like I should have led with something better, opposed to how he got over the adversity.”

“Now for me, I’ve dealt with a ton of adversity so I wanted to know that,” Cormier continued. “But in reality, I should have been in there to uplift Raul Rosas Jr., I shouldn’t have brought up his loss. So for that, my bad, I shouldn’t have done it. My apologies to Raul, he fought beautifully tonight. What a tremendous performance by that young man. And it shows, that regardless of age, you can get back on the horse and correct things. Now it feels like once again, it’s all systems go for Raul Rosas Jr.”

Mitchell, 33, is now 0-2 under the UFC banner.

Rosas Jr. burst onto the scene by way of Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2022 and made headlines for becoming the youngest fighter in UFC history. The promotion has been working hard to push “El Nina Problema” as the next big star, which didn’t sit well with some of the established veterans on the current roster.

For much more on Noche UFC click here.