Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 should go down in history for its status as one of the best title fights in women’s MMA history. The two battled for five rounds last weekend (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) in the main event of Noche UFC, and it was ultimately scored a split-draw (watch highlights). Consequently, Grasso retained her belt, and the scoreboard reads 1-0-1 in her favor.

On its own, that’s not a bad outcome! The fight was incredibly back-and-forth, and if scored as a whole, a draw is a completely understand result. Unfortunately, it’s really difficult to organically score the fight evenly under the current ten point must system. The draw only happened because Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) judge Mike Bell scored the fifth round a 10-8 in favor the champion — a truly bizarre take. Since then, NSAC has made it clear that there would be no public explanation or interview from Bell.

I formally requested an interview with Mr. Bell and also asked whether it would be possible to attend post-fight debriefs that the commission has with the officials and both requests were declined. https://t.co/qmRhJOEydI — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 18, 2023

That’s not a great sign, nor is it an unexpected one. Athletic commissions as a whole are notoriously averse to admitting fault or making serious changes. This time, however, there may be a silver lining. MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani reports that there’s going to be at least a touch of accountability, in the form of a special rules meeting for NSAC judges.

“Nevada State Athletic Commission will be holding a special 10-8 training session for all licensed judges on Wednesday, I’m told,” Helwani tweeted. “Of course, this is in light of Saturday’s scorecard controversy.”

I wouldn’t hold my breath for any major change, but perhaps it’s a start?

Sean Strickland’s weapon arsenal is both impressive and continuing to grow.

WHO LET SEAN STRICKLAND PLAY WITH A FLAME THROWER pic.twitter.com/eL7Zv8FLGi — Combat Sports Today (@CSTodayNews) September 16, 2023

An actual release or consequence of current USADA suspension? Time will tell.

❌ Fighter removed: Cortney Casey — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) September 18, 2023

EA UFC 5 isn’t released yet, but fans are spotting some issues already.

• Herb Dean is 6’1



• Pantoja is 5’5



• Moreno is 5’7



EA sports you’ve done it again pic.twitter.com/3NspafZtLt — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) September 18, 2023

A pair of high-quality match up that were announced in the last few days. Diego Lopes is everywhere lately!

Per sources: Pat Sabatini vs Diego Lopes in the works for #UFC295 Nov 11 at MSG. Lopes has just announced his renewal with the promotion.



Vía @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/fcUNmm2rSI — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) September 15, 2023

Movsar Evloev wants to fight Max Holloway, and if “Blessed” is staying at Featherweight ... why not?

@BlessedMMA , it’s time for you to face a real challenge. I’ll take you into deep waters like you’ve never experienced before. I’m ready! Let’s book it. Don’t be scared like Tapuri. pic.twitter.com/mWo409Gs2n — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) September 15, 2023

Stipe Miocic is looking shredded ahead of his return to action against Jon Jones. Is anyone feeling more optimistic about his chances?

Every minute of every hour⏰. pic.twitter.com/oMsu0kmgyZ — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) September 16, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A feinted low kick to shift stances then perfect high kick connection from the new stance — I LOVE THIS!

Trent Miller with a vicious headkick knockout#CFFC125pic.twitter.com/1T0fPdIHTn — Combat Sports Today (@CSTodayNews) September 16, 2023

Another high kick set up by a stance shift, though a very different technique overall.

WOW. Devin Smyth SLEEPS Jonathan Piersma with a spinning wheel kick in the opening minute. Amazing KO #LFA167 pic.twitter.com/S57aAtrSmP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 16, 2023

Arnold Allen is fueled by the 10-second clapper, and he didn’t even know it!

Never knew this was a thing https://t.co/SVjVMWDM9W — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 15, 2023

