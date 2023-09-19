 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Noche UFC judging controversy results in special training for NSAC judges

Noche UFC: Grasso v Shevchenko 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 should go down in history for its status as one of the best title fights in women’s MMA history. The two battled for five rounds last weekend (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) in the main event of Noche UFC, and it was ultimately scored a split-draw (watch highlights). Consequently, Grasso retained her belt, and the scoreboard reads 1-0-1 in her favor.

On its own, that’s not a bad outcome! The fight was incredibly back-and-forth, and if scored as a whole, a draw is a completely understand result. Unfortunately, it’s really difficult to organically score the fight evenly under the current ten point must system. The draw only happened because Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) judge Mike Bell scored the fifth round a 10-8 in favor the champion — a truly bizarre take. Since then, NSAC has made it clear that there would be no public explanation or interview from Bell.

That’s not a great sign, nor is it an unexpected one. Athletic commissions as a whole are notoriously averse to admitting fault or making serious changes. This time, however, there may be a silver lining. MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani reports that there’s going to be at least a touch of accountability, in the form of a special rules meeting for NSAC judges.

“Nevada State Athletic Commission will be holding a special 10-8 training session for all licensed judges on Wednesday, I’m told,” Helwani tweeted. “Of course, this is in light of Saturday’s scorecard controversy.”

I wouldn’t hold my breath for any major change, but perhaps it’s a start?

Insomnia

Sean Strickland’s weapon arsenal is both impressive and continuing to grow.

An actual release or consequence of current USADA suspension? Time will tell.

EA UFC 5 isn’t released yet, but fans are spotting some issues already.

A pair of high-quality match up that were announced in the last few days. Diego Lopes is everywhere lately!

Movsar Evloev wants to fight Max Holloway, and if “Blessed” is staying at Featherweight ... why not?

Stipe Miocic is looking shredded ahead of his return to action against Jon Jones. Is anyone feeling more optimistic about his chances?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A feinted low kick to shift stances then perfect high kick connection from the new stance — I LOVE THIS!

Another high kick set up by a stance shift, though a very different technique overall.

Arnold Allen is fueled by the 10-second clapper, and he didn’t even know it!

Random Land

Beavers are awesome.

Midnight Music: Folk rock, 1970

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

