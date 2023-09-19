Against all odds, it’s Tuesday (Sept. 19, 2023) again, and that means Dana White’s Contender Series is back with a fresh slate of challengers.

The action begins, as it will for the rest of the season, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+,

Last week was another five-contract episode, though admittedly well-deserved. Jean Matsumoto and James Llontop looked sharp in decision wins, while Jhonata Diniz, Steven Nguyen, and Julia Polastri each secured impressive finishes.

The big boys lead the way tonight, with Russian powerhouse Shamil Gaziev (10-0) battling CFFC champ Greg Velasco (6-0) in the main event. 110 pounds south, LFA Lightweight titlist JaCobi Jones (6-1) meets American Kickboxing Academy’s Daniel James Allen (4-0). Decorated BJJ ace Talita Alencar (4-0) squares off with Jungle Fight champ Stephanie Luciano (5-1) in the middle bout, fellow Jungle Fight champ Kaynan Kruschewsky (14-1) takes on Dylan Mantello (7-2) at Lightweight, and a third Jungle Fight champ in Igor da Silva (7-0) puts his 100% finishing rate on the line against Italy-based Flyweight Jhonata Silva (8-1)

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco

JaCobi Jones vs. Daniel James Allen

Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano

Kaynan Kruschewsky vs. Dylan Mantello — Kruschewsky def. Mantello by technical submission (rear naked choke) at 2:52 of Round One

Igor da Silva vs. Jhonata Silva — da Silva def. Silva by TKO (punches) at 2:37 of Round Two

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

265 lbs.: Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: JaCobi Jones vs. Daniel James Allen

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Kaynan Kruschewsky vs. Dylan Mantello

Round one: Kruschewski on the front foot, landing hard punches early. Mantello willing to trade. Kruschewski tries a knee. Body kick and jab land for Mantello a minute in. Tit-for-tat exchanges, sneaky elbow by Kruschewsky. Mantello low kick, eats some punches in return. Kruschewski landing a lot of straight rights. Heavy punches from the Brazilian, then a level change two minutes in, avoiding a guillotine. He jumps on Mantello’s back, quickly inserting both hooks. The RNC comes in soon after, putting Mantello to sleep.

Final result: Kruschewsky def. Mantello by technical submission (rear naked choke)

125 lbs.: Igor da Silva vs. Jhonata Silva

Round one: Let’s just go with their first names for clarity’s sake.

Both land body jabs. Counter jab by Jhonata. Long left hook lands for Igor behind a 1-2. One minute in. Nice Igor jab. Tight left hook. Jhonata the more mobile of the two, picking his shots and circling out. Igor catches him with a long right. Two minutes in. Both land hard right hands, Jhonata’s is the heavier and he follows with a body shot. Jhonata continuing to circle as Igor stalks him. Igor leads to the body, then lands an overhand right. Jhonata catches him shooting with a jump knee, but ends up on his back. Back up, back down, back up with two minutes to go.

Igor pulls him down from the body lock and settles on top in guard. Jhonata works his way up, gets dumped back down into half guard. Igor firing elbows as Jhonata regains guard. Jhonata again makes it to his feet and Igor again takes him down with a minute to go. Nice scramble back to the feet. Good exchange. Solid low kick from Jhonata. Lead right by Igor. Low kick. Jhonata fires one more flurry before the bell. 10-9 da Silva.

Round two: Furious exchange to start that round and it’s Igor doing the damage. He rampages after Jhonata, ultimately flooring him with a vicious hook against the fence. Bombing away from guard. Big punches piling up. Jhonata manages to weather it and Igor slows down a minute in. Jhonata works his way to his feet and separates. Stiff jab from Igor, heavy counter right two minutes in. Trading jabs, counter 2-3 from Igor. Another booming right and he’s back on the attack. Two huge left hooks send Jhonata to the mat and this time the ref is quick to jump in.

Final result: da Silva def. Silva by TKO (punches)

For more Contender Series news and notes, be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.