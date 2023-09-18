‘None of you have a clue’: Darren Till shrugs off fan worries that he ‘does not look well’

Darren Till is putting in the rounds as he continues swimming through the combat sports free agency waters.

2023 has been a year of growth for one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challenger, Till. “The Gorilla” parted ways with his longtime promotion in February 2023, citing injuries as a big reason for his desire to heal up outside the Octagon and try out other combat avenues.

An image of Till surfaced online today (Mon., Sept. 18, 2023), giving fans cause for concern as they believed the 30-year-old didn’t “look well.” Till quickly took to Twitter to debunk the comments from fans.

I see what you did there mma uncensored. As you’ve done for a while now with me. I like the 2023 picture you’ve used of me aswell looking like absolute shit after a training session so here is a photo from around 2 hours ago of me looking kinda fresh after some food. pic.twitter.com/4lM94ap4ql — DT (@darrentill2) September 18, 2023

“It’s all good, it was just after a hard session in the gym this morning,” Till replied on Twitter. “This is me about an hour ago after food. Feel like I am not looking bad to be fair. I read all the comments for once aswell and none of you have a clue. I live a clean life. Injuries is what has been my burden.

“It’s just an after training photo, I look that f—ked cos I worked my ass into the ground this morning,” he continued. “As I do every day. Ur gonna look f—ked if you train hard and dedicate hard and evolve hard. These people have no clue what so ever… it’s mental!

Till last fought at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis in December 2022. Unfortunately for the Liverpool, England native, Till suffered his third consecutive defeat, tapping to a third round rear-naked choke (watch highlights). The former UFC Middleweight contender fully intends on getting back in action sooner rather than later, as evidenced by his (apparently concerning) hard work.

“Oh I’ll be back don’t you worry about it don’t you worry at all,” Till said. “These trolls here are two a penny. One day they love you the next ur s—t and this and that. I’m probs one of the most dedicated athletes on the planet, as I say injuries have f—ked me a lot along the way.

“Oh and btw I know you wasn’t trying to be mean but I only looked that f—ked because the session i did this morning not many could of completed it, it was that hard,” he concluded. “Especially every single person commenting and posting. Only for proper proper men that session was [smiley face emoji].”