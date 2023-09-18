‘Sad and angry’ Shevchenko sister blasts Grasso rematch result: ‘Half the round she was sitting behind the back’

Valentina Shevchenko didn’t get her desired result at Noche UFC this past weekend (Sept. 16, 2023).

“The Bullet” battled it out with Alexa Grasso for the second consecutive time, headlining the Mexican Independence Day event. After suffering a fourth round face crank defeat (watch highlights) at UFC 285 in March 2023, Shevchenko had revenge on her mind.

Unfortunately for both fighters, neither walked away victorious as the fight was deemed a split draw (watch highlights) thanks to a fifth round 10-8 scorecard in favor of the women’s Flyweight champion, Grasso, from judge, Michael Bell. Therefore, Mexico’s finest remained the titleholder as she didn’t lose the fight. A lot of disagreement throughout the community has been shared since the night, including former top 15-ranked Flyweight contender and Shevchenko’s older sister, Antonina, as she wrote in an Instagram post.

Valya, you are our champion! @bulletvalentina I regret that instead of a deserved victory, the result of the battle was a ‘draw’ That makes me so angry and sad! What with the meanness of one referee who put the score 10-8 in the fifth round, today you are not belt as it should be honestly! From where he got such an account, it’s not known. When half of the round you broke her with your hands, and half of the round she was sitting behind your back, yes, control was considered, but there was no fall. 10-8 in this round? Unfortunately, the judge couldn’t and won’t be able to explain his actions. And many experts around the world have many questions about him. What the media in the MMA world is talking about now. You are my hero ! In the first round, you broke your finger on your hand and, without even blinking an eye, you boxed 5 rounds with that hand on courage and character! And didn’t even tell us anything about this injury in between rounds when our coach instruction was to box a lot with it and hold it. And you didn’t start to complain in the battle when your opponent struck 5 forbidden knee blows to the head! And the referee didn’t make a single comment to her. You continued your fight like a true warrior! Please don’t be upset my dear sister! Anybody who saw this fight knows you’re the winner! It was a beautiful spectacle duel between two top-tier fighters, with awesome MMA technique that can be watched many times. I admire your technique, character, strength of spirit, fanaticism, love of martial arts and life in general! You are my example! I love you [heart emoji] And only forward [two flexing emojis]

While Shevchenko wants a third bout with Grasso, the former champion revealed in her post-fight press conference that she broke her thumb in round one and will need time to heal before deciding her next move. Other top contenders like Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield currently wait directly behind the duo in the rankings.

As for Antonina, the 38-year-old “La Pantera” last fought in July 2022, earning a split decision victory over Cortney Casey.

For complete Noche UFC results, coverage and highlights click HERE.