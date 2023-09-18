Former UFC title challenger taken down by shady supplement, hit with second USADA suspension

United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) provides a list of certified dietary supplements to help protect athletes from the risk of exposure to contaminated products. Fighters who opt to deviate from that list run the risk of suspension from competition if caught.

Just ask Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux.

“OSP” received a six-month sit after testing positive for 3α-hydroxy-5α-androst-1-en-17-one (a long-term metabolite of 1-Androstenedione and/or 1-Testosterone) as the result of urine samples collected out-of-competition on June 17, 2023 and July 11, 2023.

USADA revealed the sanctions on Monday.

“During an investigation into the circumstances of the positive test, Saint Preux provided a container of a product he was using for analysis at the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah,” the announcement stated. “Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed that the product contained 1-Androstenedione, consistent with the metabolite for which Saint Preux tested positive. USADA was able to independently obtain a sealed container of the product from the same lot number and confirmed it was also contaminated. This product has been added to the High Risk List.”

St. Preux, 40, was previously suspended for ostarine and di-hydroxy-LGD-4033 (a metabolite of LGD-4033) during an out-of-competition drug test administered back in late 2019. Once again, “OSP” was popped for using a contaminated supplement.

Might be time for Saint Preux (26-17) to ditch the supplements altogether since they don’t seem to be helping his MMA career. The former Strikeforce standout hasn’t won back-to-back fights in nearly six years and sports an abysmal 4-7 record during that span.

“OSP” will be eligible to return to UFC after Dec. 17, 2023.