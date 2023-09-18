Alex Pereira jump scare prank almost leads to one-punch fatality (Video)

If Dr. Malcolm though taking dinosaurs off Isla Sorna was the worst idea in the long, sad history of bad ideas, may I present this recent jump scare prank pulled on former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, which nearly got his son blown to smithereens.

Two types of people you should never jump scare: those with heart trouble and those who punch like a runaway cement truck.

Pereira, 36, is coming off a decision victory over former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and could be in line for the next 205-pound title shot, depending on how the promotion books the return of former division kingpin Jiri Prochazka.

The title was vacated after an injury to Jamahal Hill.

“We speak about the date with the UFC, and I hope it will be this year,” Prochazka recently told The AllStar. “Maybe October, November, December, something like that. So, I’m really glad and really grateful that I had enough time, and I still have enough time to totally recover myself. That’s my promise, to show my best version in the cage. Every time. It’s about evolution.”

Expect an announcement on the next 205-pound title fight in the coming weeks.