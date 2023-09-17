Potential leak suggests UFC may be planning a return to Ireland in December

Has the date for UFC’s long-awaited return to Ireland been leaked?

The promotion hasn’t been back to the Republic of Ireland since 2015 (although they did hit Northern Ireland a year later in 2016). Over the past several years, there’s been more focus on regular events in London and Europe, leaving fans in the Emerald Isle with no option but to travel for their UFC fix.

That may change this December if what appears to be an accidental leak from fighter Jamie Mullarkey’s management team is true.

UFC going to Ireland in December pic.twitter.com/0Vlqt4u941 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 17, 2023

HD Global Athlete Management posted up an announcement on Instagram celebrating a new UFC contract they negotiated for Mullarkey.

“Jamie [is] 3-1 in his last 4 fights,” they wrote. “Will be looking to get out next in Ireland in December if we can make it happen.”

Let’s be clear: it’s not very solid confirmation at all. Everyone currently buzzing about this possible news is basing their reports on this single post from an unranked UFC fighter’s management. No one else has said anything. White himself has suggested recently that Ireland is more of a 2024 destination.

That being said, the time is ripe for a return to Ireland. Local welterweight Ian Machado Garry is a star in the making, and there’s no better way to bring him to the next level than have him headline in Dublin. Garry just made tough veteran Neil Magny look easy in his last fight, so there’s serious substance to his rise as well.

We’ll keep you informed on this developing story, and whether anyone else confirms or denies reports of a December event in Ireland.