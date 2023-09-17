Could we finally be about to get a Mike Perry vs. Darren Till fight?

Perry and Till have been beefing on and off for the past three years, but a fight has never managed to materialize. Most recently the two bandied about the idea of boxing on the upcoming Misfits Prime Card on October 14th. But with Perry needed as a backup on that date in case Dillon Danis pulls out of his fight against Logan Paul, that never materialized.

Now Mike Perry says he wants to fight Darren Till on his own turf: in Bare Knuckle FC, where “Platinum” has become the star attraction and million dollar man.

Till has been hard at work in the gym, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his fans an update.

Wouldn’t it be something if I rawdogged those cheeks #Bareknuckle looking like https://t.co/T0sLY5cbKE — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 17, 2023

“Had a good week this week,” he wrote. “My boxing game got so good this last 6 months. Happy with my improvements.”

Enter Mike Perry, who issued a crude challenge.

“Wouldn’t it be something if I rawdogged those cheeks,” he wrote, adding the hashtag ‘Bareknuckle.’

Mike has been chasing this fight for a while and even threatened to dropkick Darren’s mother in the face (amongst other things) back in 2020.

“I wanna f— Darren Till’s mom, too – f— Darren Till,” Perry said at the time. “I want to fight Darren Till. I want to fight him, then I want to jump out the cage like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did and jump-kick his mom in the face. F— Darren Till.”

Look, call us old-fashioned, but when a pro fighter says something like that about another pro fighter’s mother, we feel like the universe has an obligation to align and let that bout happen. Let’s hope Bareknuckle FC can put this thing together ... maybe with a little extra security as well, for the sake of Darren’s mum.