Mike Perry wants to ‘raw dog’ Darren Till’s face in bareknuckle boxing fight

Could Perry and Till face off in Bare Knuckle FC after ‘Platinum’ is done serving as back-up for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight?

By Ryan Harkness
UFC Fight Night: Cerrone v Till Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Could we finally be about to get a Mike Perry vs. Darren Till fight?

Perry and Till have been beefing on and off for the past three years, but a fight has never managed to materialize. Most recently the two bandied about the idea of boxing on the upcoming Misfits Prime Card on October 14th. But with Perry needed as a backup on that date in case Dillon Danis pulls out of his fight against Logan Paul, that never materialized.

Now Mike Perry says he wants to fight Darren Till on his own turf: in Bare Knuckle FC, where “Platinum” has become the star attraction and million dollar man.

Till has been hard at work in the gym, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his fans an update.

“Had a good week this week,” he wrote. “My boxing game got so good this last 6 months. Happy with my improvements.”

Enter Mike Perry, who issued a crude challenge.

“Wouldn’t it be something if I rawdogged those cheeks,” he wrote, adding the hashtag ‘Bareknuckle.’

Mike has been chasing this fight for a while and even threatened to dropkick Darren’s mother in the face (amongst other things) back in 2020.

“I wanna f— Darren Till’s mom, too – f— Darren Till,” Perry said at the time. “I want to fight Darren Till. I want to fight him, then I want to jump out the cage like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did and jump-kick his mom in the face. F— Darren Till.”

Look, call us old-fashioned, but when a pro fighter says something like that about another pro fighter’s mother, we feel like the universe has an obligation to align and let that bout happen. Let’s hope Bareknuckle FC can put this thing together ... maybe with a little extra security as well, for the sake of Darren’s mum.

