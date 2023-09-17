Confident Raul Rosas Jr. has the ‘potential’ to be the biggest superstar in the UFC: ‘I’m different’ | Noche UFC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - “If you are what you say you are, a superstar, then have no fear, the camera’s here.” - Lupe Fiasco

18-year-old UFC phenom Raul Rosas Jr. got back into the win column last night at Noche UFC (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) when he finished Terrance Mitchell via TKO in less than a minute from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (watch highlights). “El Nino” received a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his quick finish.

Rosas Jr. has had a ridiculous amount of hype on him since he received a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. When the teenager ran through Jay Perrin three months later at UFC 282, it seemed like a rocket was strapped to his back, and he was going to be the next young star, but his momentum was halted at UFC 287 when he lost to Christian Rodriguez.

After Noche UFC, his star power is back, according to the 18-year-old. During the Noche UFC post-fight press conference (watch here), Rosas Jr. proclaimed he has real superstar potential.

“I’m different,” Rosas Jr. told the media. “I have a potential to be a superstar [and] break all these records, so I’m blessed. I’m just being myself. And I’m blessed that I am the way I am. And I know I have the potential to become one of the biggest superstars of the company.”

“I just gotta live day by day and focus on one goal and then go after another. Right now, it is just come back, have another amazing performance, climb up the ladder, and go from there.”

Rosas Jr. is currently 1-1 in the UFC and hopes to return one more time this year.

What say you, Maniacs, does Rosas Jr. have superstar potential?

