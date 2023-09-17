Alexa Grasso open to trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko but doesn’t want to ‘stop’ the division from moving | Noche UFC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Alexa Grasso has options.

Grasso retained her Flyweight championship last night at Noche UFC (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) when she fought Valentina Shevchenko to a split draw inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (watch highlights). The disappointing draw happened because MMA judge Mike Bell scored the final round 10-8 in favor of the Mexcian fighter.

With the score between Grasso and Shevchenko now being 0-1-1 and the second fight being a draw, a trilogy makes a ton of sense. During the Noche UFC post-fight press conference, Grasso revealed she is open to the third fight; however, she doesn't want to hold the division up.

"It's an interesting question. Um, I wouldn't like to stop the division," Grasso told the media. "You know, there's a lot of girls fighting a lot, you know, to have this opportunity like I did. So I don't like to stop it...It all depends on the UFC. If they want a trilogy, let's do this. If not, I would like to give an opportunity to another girl. I know how it is to be fighting all the time and to wait for your spot, and I wouldn't like to stop just the division."

Shevchenko revealed she broke her thumb during the fight, which could cause her to be out of action for a little while. The two other women in the Flyweight division who are the clear next title challengers are No. 2 ranked Erin Blanchfield and No. 3 Manon Fiorot.

Blanchfield is coming off a win over former title challenger Taila Santos, while Fiorot is coming off a win over former two-time Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Grasso doesn't mind who gets the next shot.

"Well, I'm really happy they're both doing amazing. I have to talk with my coaches, my manager, and also with the UFC, but definitely, I would like to fight with a new contender if that's the next step. And yeah, it's gonna be an amazing fight," Grasso told MMAMania.com.

