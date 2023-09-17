 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Two fighters transported to hospital following losses at Noche UFC

By AlexBehunin
Noche UFC: Godinez v Reed Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Tonight (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023), following Noche UFC in which Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fought to a split draw (watch highlights), UFC officials confirmed to MMAMania.com that two fighters were transported to the local hospital following their fights for ‘precautionary’ reasons. The two fighters were Fernando Padilla and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Padilla (15-5) suffered his first UFC loss in a very close unanimous decision to Kyle Nelson on the main card of Noche UFC. The loss snapped Padilla’s three-fight winning streak, and is now 1-1 in the promotion.

Jasudavicius (9-3) lost a very competitive unanimous decision to No. 14 ranked Flyweight Tracy Cortez on the “prelim” portion of Noche UFC. The loss snapped Jasudavicius’ two-fight win streak, and is now 3-2 in the promotion.

It is not a rare occurrence for the UFC to transport fighters to the hospital for precautionary reasons, especially if the fighters are in a three-round battle full of damage.

Former champion Shevchenko suffered a fractured right thumb in her fight against Grasso but was not transported.

For complete Noche UFC results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

