Video: WHAT?!? Stunned UFC matchmaker reacts to questionable split draw at Noche UFC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — A UFC matchmaker was just as stunned as everyone else.

UFC Flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fought to a split draw last night at Noche UFC (Sat., Sep. 16, 2023) from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (watch highlights). With the fight ending in a split draw, Grasso retained her championship and is still the queen of the Flyweight division.

When the official scorecards were announced, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) fanbase was scratching their head at how in the world judge Mike Bell scored the fifth and final round a 10-8. However, before Bruce Buffer announced the winner, he left UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby stunned when he whispered the result.

Check out the video:

In the video, Buffer is seen whispering the result to Shelby, and then Shelby audibly reacts by saying, “What???” - which was literally everyone’s reaction.

Even he knows what’s up — Veluta (@Ve_luta) September 17, 2023

The rematch between Grasso and Shevchenko didn’t find a concrete ending, and now the pair of Flyweights sit at 1-0-1 against each other, which makes the rivalry continue. Grasso is still riding a five-fight win streak, while Shevchenko is still looking to get back into the win column following her first loss to Grasso.

For complete Noche UFC results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.