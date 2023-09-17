Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are set to square off in a women’s Flyweight contest tonight (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Just about six months ago, Grasso shocked the world and shook up the division with one of the best sequences of the year, upsetting Shevchenko with a slick rear naked choke. “Bullet” maintained that she was the better fighter, but at 35 years of age, the longtime Flyweight queen really has to prove that she’s still at the top of her game. Conversely, Grasso wants to prove there was no fluke, and that the title will remain in Mexico.

Tune in below for live updates and highlights as soon as the fighters make their way into the Octagon:

Round One

No touch of gloves starts the contest, and Shevchenko lets het left leg fly towards the liver right away. True to her word, the former champion is more aggressive early, looking for her left hand. Another body kick finds a home. Grasso switches Southpaw and lands a low kick. Then, she denies a clinch and lands on the break. Shevchenko’s next takedown attempt is also stuffed, but she scores with an elbow. Shevchenko is jabbing actively and starting to split the guard. “Bullet” wraps her foe up and forces her to the floor with a body lock. Shevchenko mounts! She loses position when chasing the back, however, and the two are back on their feet in the clinch.

10-9 Shevchenko

Round Two

The two trade jabs early, and Grasso denies another clinch attempt. Shevchenko lands a nice cross, but Grasso returns the favor immediately with a MUCH harder cross the drops her! Shevchenko wraps up the clinch, but she’s wobbly. Grasso is teeing off with knees and punches in close distance! “Bullet” survives, circles back to distance, and scores a much-needed double leg takedown. Shevchenko settles into guard and recovers. Shevchenko isn’t doing much with her top control. She opens up a bit more in the closing seconds of the round, but it’s far from enough to take back the round.

10-9 Grasso

Alexa Grasso drops Valentina Schevchenko in the second round! pic.twitter.com/OMmJ5ApGqa — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 17, 2023

Round Three

Round Four

Round Five





Result:

